REDFEARN, Colin James (Col). Born May 19, 1968. Passed away on April 01, 2019. It's with so much sadness that we let you know Colin James, our loved father, brother, son, uncle and husband passed away unexpectedly on Monday. His funeral will be held on Friday 5th April, 2pm at Connect Baptist Church, 75 Everglade Drive, Goodwood Heights, Manukau. Words can't express our sense of loss, yet we are held in the hope that Col is at peace and full of joy in the presence of His Lord and Saviour Jesus. Arohanui Jax, Libby and Leah, Daniel and Ian, Don and Pat, Robert, Mhairi, Sean and Josh, Ian, Michelle, Liam and Rachel, Robin, Jacqui, Jaron and Connor, Helen, Brendan, Braedan and Kaiden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
