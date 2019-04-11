Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Colin Haig SMART

Colin Haig SMART Notice
SMART, Colin Haig. Passed away at home in Taumarunui, aged 89 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Adrian and Beverly (Auckland) and Angela Ferguson (Auckland). Loved grandad and poppa of Joseph, Monique, Charmaine, Richard, Parris, Pamela, Jeffrey and Joshua. A Service for Colin will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, Saturday, 13th of April at 11:00 am followed by a private cremation. Communications to C/- P O Box 198, Taumarunui. 3946 Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
