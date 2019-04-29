Home

GEORGE, Colin. Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 25th April 2019. Adored husband and best friend to Carol. Loving father and father-in law to Donna and Nick, Sean and Jasmine, Darren and Becky, Keeley and Angela. Loving grandad & great grandfather to all of his grandchildren. You fought hard, and defied the odds for a long time, but can now rest in peace. You will be missed by us all. We love you dearly. A big thank you to everyone at Warkworth/ Wellsford Hospice, family and friends for your support. A service celebrating Colin's life will be held at the Mahurangi East Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach on Friday, 3rd May 2019 at 12:30pm followed by a private burial. Rather than flowers, donations directed to K9MD.ORG.NZ and/or Warkworth/Wellsford Hospice, PO Box 517, Warkworth 0941 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
