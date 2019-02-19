|
|
|
BROWN, Colin Edward (Brownie). Service No. 14020 RNZN On 16 February 2019 at the Bay of Islands Hospital, surrounded by his family. Aged 82 years. Husband of Audrey, loved father of Christine, Michael and David and father-in-law of Chris. Granddad of Clinton and Steven. A service for Colin will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144A Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 11:00am on Friday 22 February 2019 prior to private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
