Colin David PIRRIT

Colin David PIRRIT Notice
PIRRIT, Colin David. Passed away peacefully at Harbour Hospice-Hibiscus House on Wednesday 13th February 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, loved father of David and Jennifer and father-in-law of Barbara and David. Loved Poppa of Laura and Jamie, Crystal, Silvan and Alex. Great Poppa of Zachary, Ruby and Victoria. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Service, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Harbour Hospice-Hibiscus House.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
