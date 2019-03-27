Home

RICHARDS, Clive. On Saturday 23rd March 2019 Clive William Richards, 55 years old, beloved partner of Lani, much loved father of Michael, Ruth, William and Bethany, dearly loved father-in-law of Stacey, beloved brother of Susan, lifelong friend of Mick, and daddy to four legged pal Hagrid, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Clive you will be forever loved and in our thoughts, your family. Viewing at Grahams Funeral Home, 37 Kitchener Rd, Waiuku. All communications to Sue Richards: 09 235 0996 Funeral Service being held Saturday 30th March at 11am, Grahams Funeral Services, West St, Tuakau. Family flowers only, but in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe or left at the funeral.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
