CLARK, Clive John. (ex RNZN 18868) born 2 May 1950 passed away peacefully 20 years too early on 4th May 2019. Loving, devoted husband to Anne. Fun loving Dad to Sarah and Bevan, Scott and Keryn, Lisa and Natasha. Even more fun loving Pop to Jordan, Dani, Taylor, Dylan, Daisy, Tallulah, Samantha and Michaela. He was simply the best. Thanks and gratitude to the North Shore Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to North Shore Hospice. They need it more. Service to be held Wednesday 12:30pm at Dils 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
