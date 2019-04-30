|
|
|
HERBERT, Clive. Passed away peacefully on 27 April 2019 with his family by his side after a short, courageous battle with cancer, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and respected husband of the late Shirley, much loved father of Deborah and Ricki, worshipped father- in-law of Paul and Raewyn and adored grandfather of Ben, Samantha, Jacob, Kale, Sacha and their respective partners. The proudest great grandfather of Noah and Elsie. Respected and loved by all who knew him, a true inspirational and caring man whose passing on will leave a huge hole in all our lives. A Service will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, 446 Parnell Road, Parnell on Friday 3rd May at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More