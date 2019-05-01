|
|
|
BOWMAN, Clinton Lewis. Born December 10, 1929. Passed away on April 27, 2019. Very peacefully left while in the caring hands of the Little Sisters at St Josephs Home. Loving husband of Clare and father to Martin and Anne, Brent and Gilles, Pandora and Dean. Grandfather to Claudia and Jamie, Great Grandfather to Olive. Loved everyone and everyone loved him and left all with a a new saying!! Funeral at Little Sisters of the Poor 9 Tweed St Herne Bay, 2pm Saturday 4 May. Send donations to the Little Sisters in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
Read More