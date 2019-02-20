|
MINOPRIO, Claudia Elisa. On 18 February 2019 suddenly at Hospice North Shore. Beautiful, darling wife of Matt and dearest mother of Isabella, (aged 6) and Camila, (aged 3) . Loved daughter of Elena and the late Ernesto and sister of Eva, Lily and Omar(Argentina) Lovely daughter in law of Sally and Chris and sister in law of Simon, Haylee, Adam and Sarah. "Rest in peace our darling." A service for Claudia will be held Saturday 23 February at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
