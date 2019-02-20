Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson & Susan Elliott Funeral Services
157 Shakespeare Rd
Milford, Auckland 0620
64 9-486 2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudia MINOPRIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudia Elisa MINOPRIO

Notice Condolences

Claudia Elisa MINOPRIO Notice
MINOPRIO, Claudia Elisa. On 18 February 2019 suddenly at Hospice North Shore. Beautiful, darling wife of Matt and dearest mother of Isabella, (aged 6) and Camila, (aged 3) . Loved daughter of Elena and the late Ernesto and sister of Eva, Lily and Omar(Argentina) Lovely daughter in law of Sally and Chris and sister in law of Simon, Haylee, Adam and Sarah. "Rest in peace our darling." A service for Claudia will be held Saturday 23 February at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany at 11.30am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices