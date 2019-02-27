|
|
|
BROWNE, Clara May (nee Page). Passed away peacefully on 22 February 2019, in her 103rd year. Born in Waihi on 16 May 1916 to May and Bob Page. Sister and Sister-in-law of Harold and Mary, Pun and Joan (all deceased). Widow of Leslie George Browne. Loving Mother, and Mother-in-law of Peter and Lenore, Adrienne and Ron. Treasured Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. "As you were you always will be, treasured in our memory." A time of thanksgiving will be held during the service at The Salvation Army, 99 Church Street, Otahuhu. 10.30am Sunday 3rd March. "Forever with the Lord".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More