Claire Yvonne (Yvonne) GOLDFINCH

Claire Yvonne (Yvonne) GOLDFINCH Notice
GOLDFINCH, Claire Yvonne (Yvonne). Left us peacefully at Kawakawa Hospital, Bay Of Islands on Sunday, 28 April 2019; aged 78. Beloved wife of Michael. Dearly loved mother of Struan, partner Konstantine and 'Jack', loved daughter of the late Marie and Norman, loved sister of Alex and the late Richard, loved sister in law of Barbara, Paul and Val, beloved Auntie of Suzanne and Steve, loved Auntie of Rachel, Andrew, the late Angus, Michael, Lynne and Sandra, loved great Auntie of Stefanie, Brittany and Ashleigh, loved great great Auntie (Bom) of Emma and Nicholas. In accordance with Yvonne's wishes, a private farewell was held on Saturday, 4 May 2019 at Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Yvonne to the Kawakawa Hospital (General Ward), Bay Of Islands would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
