Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire MORRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Louise (Hall) MORRELL

Notice Condolences

Claire Louise (Hall) MORRELL Notice
MORRELL, Claire Louise (nee Hall). Passed away 18th April 2019 aged 63. Youngest loving and loved daughter of Mirella, and the late Athol Hall. Dearly loved sister of Silvia, Judy, Nadia and the late Adrian and friend of Pete, Fred and Bill. Much loved Aunty and Great Aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers donation to Hospice may be left at the Chapel. A service for Claire will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Friday 26 April 2019 at 2:00 pm. All communications to the Morrell Family c/- Wm. Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 25731 St Heliers Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.