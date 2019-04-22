|
|
|
MORRELL, Claire Louise (nee Hall). Passed away 18th April 2019 aged 63. Youngest loving and loved daughter of Mirella, and the late Athol Hall. Dearly loved sister of Silvia, Judy, Nadia and the late Adrian and friend of Pete, Fred and Bill. Much loved Aunty and Great Aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers donation to Hospice may be left at the Chapel. A service for Claire will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Friday 26 April 2019 at 2:00 pm. All communications to the Morrell Family c/- Wm. Morrison Funeral Directors, PO Box 25731 St Heliers Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More