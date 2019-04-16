Home

Christos (Chris) SACATOS

Christos (Chris) SACATOS Notice
SACATOS, Christos (Chris). 2 April 1928 - 14 April 2019, Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Auckland Hospital aged 91 years. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Christina, Dianne, and Steven. Father in law to Mikaera and Jan. Wonderful grandfather to Tahu, Marewa, Alexander, Hinewai and William. A service for Chris will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 18 April 2019 at 3:00 pm. "He has fallen asleep in the Lord."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
