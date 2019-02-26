Home

Christopher Rex (Chris) FRAZER

Christopher Rex (Chris) FRAZER Notice
FRAZER, Christopher Rex (Chris). Born October 28, 1951. Passed away on February 21, 2019. Chris was the loved relative of many: son of Bonnie and Jack Frazer (deceased); brother of Gloria, Diane and Gary; uncle of Rachelle and Danielle; and great-uncle of Leon, Bonnie, Bobby and Teddy. He will also be greatly missed by his nephew-in-law Brent and his colleagues at Auckland Libraries. He did not want a funeral, but loved sport, the ocean, and dogs, so if you knew him, think of him next time you see a try or a six scored, a surfer catch a wave, or a really good dog.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
