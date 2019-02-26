|
|
|
FRAZER, Christopher Rex (Chris). Born October 28, 1951. Passed away on February 21, 2019. Chris was the loved relative of many: son of Bonnie and Jack Frazer (deceased); brother of Gloria, Diane and Gary; uncle of Rachelle and Danielle; and great-uncle of Leon, Bonnie, Bobby and Teddy. He will also be greatly missed by his nephew-in-law Brent and his colleagues at Auckland Libraries. He did not want a funeral, but loved sport, the ocean, and dogs, so if you knew him, think of him next time you see a try or a six scored, a surfer catch a wave, or a really good dog.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
