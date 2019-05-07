|
|
|
BURGESS, Christopher Mark (Chris). Born April 21, 1961. Passed away on May 02, 2019, suddenly with his loving partner Treve at his side. Son of Peggy and Stan, Mark and Sheila. Much loved brother to Robyn, Eve, Paul Lee, Penny, Billy, Tania and their families. Will be greatly missed by his beloved dog Ellie. Chris had a big heart to all but now he is finally resting peacefully. As was Chris's wishes he will be privately cremated. Treve has requested in lieu of flowers, as Chris loved his animals donations can be made in his name, to the Give a Little page M.A.D (Mission Animal Desexing)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 7, 2019
