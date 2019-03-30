Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher ROHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher John ROHL

Notice Condolences

Christopher John ROHL Notice
ROHL, Christopher John. 4 October 1947 - 21 March 2019. With our saddest regret we announce the passing of Christopher. Beloved father of Kelly and Jodi and brother of Susan Chaytor, Grandfather of baby Jake and Samara. He passed away peacefully in his home with his loved ones by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris felt his best funeral was one where he could be present and we showered him with love on his special day. We apologise to anyone who finds this information after this event. Jodi and Kelly will invite you to a memorial in a year's time, in loving memory of Chris, along with his closest friends and family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.