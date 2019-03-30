ROHL, Christopher John. 4 October 1947 - 21 March 2019. With our saddest regret we announce the passing of Christopher. Beloved father of Kelly and Jodi and brother of Susan Chaytor, Grandfather of baby Jake and Samara. He passed away peacefully in his home with his loved ones by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris felt his best funeral was one where he could be present and we showered him with love on his special day. We apologise to anyone who finds this information after this event. Jodi and Kelly will invite you to a memorial in a year's time, in loving memory of Chris, along with his closest friends and family.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2019