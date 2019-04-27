Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher HEPPENSTALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher David George HEPPENSTALL

Notice Condolences

Christopher David George HEPPENSTALL Notice
HEPPENSTALL, Christopher David George. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, aged 66 years. Loved father of Katie, Joshua (deceased), Nicholas, and Tammy. Father-in-law of Sue. Adored Granddad of Freda- Jean and beloved brother of Biddy (Elizabeth Loudon) and Sally. Loved former husband of Ruth. A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Otorohanga Club Southern Lounge, 107 Maniapoto St, Otorohanga on Tuesday, 30 April at 1.00pm followed by a private burial. All communications to Chris' family, C/- PO Box 241 Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.