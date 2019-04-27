|
HEPPENSTALL, Christopher David George. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, 23 April 2019, aged 66 years. Loved father of Katie, Joshua (deceased), Nicholas, and Tammy. Father-in-law of Sue. Adored Granddad of Freda- Jean and beloved brother of Biddy (Elizabeth Loudon) and Sally. Loved former husband of Ruth. A celebration of Chris' life will be held at the Otorohanga Club Southern Lounge, 107 Maniapoto St, Otorohanga on Tuesday, 30 April at 1.00pm followed by a private burial. All communications to Chris' family, C/- PO Box 241 Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of: VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
