MEREDITH, Christine Janet. Passed away 11th April 2019 at Waipuna Hospice, aged 72, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Tom, amazing Mum to Hayley and Jonny, Kiri-Maree and Taki, Glenda and Gary, Steve and Liz, Carla and Vikas, and Nana to all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held at St Peters Church, 130 Spring St, Tauranga on Tuesday, 16th April at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice please. All messages to the Meredith family, C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
