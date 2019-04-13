Home

Christine Janet MEREDITH

Christine Janet MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH, Christine Janet. Passed away 11th April 2019 at Waipuna Hospice, aged 72, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Tom, amazing Mum to Hayley and Jonny, Kiri-Maree and Taki, Glenda and Gary, Steve and Liz, Carla and Vikas, and Nana to all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Christine's life will be held at St Peters Church, 130 Spring St, Tauranga on Tuesday, 16th April at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice please. All messages to the Meredith family, C/- Hope Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
