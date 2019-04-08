Home

Christina Mary WEBB

Christina Mary WEBB Notice
WEBB, Christina Mary. Peacefully passed away on Friday, 5th April 2019, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mum of Polly, Michael, Lindsay, Ritchie, Jannette and Gerard, Neal and Carlene, Adrian and Richelle. Much loved by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Christina will be held in St Paul's Cooperating Parish, Kensington Street, Putaruru, Wednesday, the 10th of April, at 11am. Followed by the interment in the Domain Road Cemetery, Putaruru. Hearfelt thanks to all staff at Matamata Country Lodge for all their love, care and support of Christina and her family. In lieu of flowers donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
