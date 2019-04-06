Home

Christina Brown (Teenie) CARTER

CARTER, Christina Brown (Teenie). Passed peacefully at Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, on Monday, April 1, 2019, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Peter, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Kevin (Perth), Lyn (deceased) and John, and a much loved Granny and Great-Granny. The family would like to thank the staff of Christchurch Hospital, and Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village for the care shown to Teenie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Teenie Carter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Teenie's life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 150 Withells Road, Avonhead, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 9, at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
