Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Chris (Dark) DAWSON

Chris (Dark) DAWSON Notice
DAWSON, Chris (Dark). On 9 March 2019, unexpectedly due to a cardiac event, aged 39 years. Beloved husband of Belinda. Adored father of Charla, Amelia and Ben. Chris will be at home in Pinehaven and friends are warmly invited to come and spend time with him. A service to celebrate Chris's life will be held in Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt on Friday 15 March 2019, at 1pm, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. Messages may be posted to "The Dawson Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
