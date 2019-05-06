|
|
|
DAVIES, Cheryl Anne. Peacefully at Waikato Hospice (surrounded by her loving family), on 4th May, 2019; aged 45 years. Much loved wife of Steven, dearly loved Mum of Olivia, Alix, Veali, Ivari, Amber, and Connor. Cherished eldest child of Cathie and Sybe, sister of David and Sarah, Karen, Paul and Kylie, Joanne, Peter, and Tina, and much loved daughter in law of Charlie, and sister in law of Merita and Carl. A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at the Elim Church (the Church by the Wharf), 117 Jellicoe Street, Thames, on Wednesday 8th May at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 325, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240. Messages to: 421 Tainui Road, Tauhei RD5, Morrinsville.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
