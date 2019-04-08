|
|
|
AGMEN-SMITH, Cherry (nee Hollingworth). 31st August 1921 - 6th April 2019 Dearly loved wife of the late Terry and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Miles and Ann and Piers and the late Aline. Loving and loved Grandma of Christopher, Claire, David Lorna, Keith and Fiona and their families. Funeral at 3.30pm on Thursday 11th April at Dil's North Harbour Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Road , Albany. The family thank the staff at Aria Gardens for their kind and loving care of Cherry.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
