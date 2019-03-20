ADAMS, Chauncey (Snow). Three weeks short of his 101st birthday, Snow quietly slipped away on the evening of Monday 18 March 2019 with his beloved wife of 72 years, Jean, by his side. Cherished father and father in law of Carolyn, Bruce and Sue, Beverley, Alison, Linley and Graeme. Treasured grandfather of 13, great grandfather of 19 (with one more weeks away), great great grandfather of two. WWII Veteran of the 25th Battalion. A full, exemplary life lived well by a humble, kind man with a zest for life and enduring positivity. He will live on in the memories of all those who were lucky enough to call him their family or friend. A private cremation is being held. All welcome at Snow's wake to be held in the main lounge at Fairview Village, Albany at 11am on Thursday 21 March. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019