ROGERS, Charles Ralph (Charlie). Suddenly on Saturday 16 March 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dulcie. Loving stepfather of Pamela and Pete, Laurie and Eileen, Billy and Suzanne, Linda, Rhonda and Denis, Ellen and David, Clifton (deceased) and Piki. Adored Charlie-Poppa to his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Thursday 21 March at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
