TODD, Charles Niven. Niven passed away early morning Sunday 17th February, 2019 at his home at Mahia Park, Manukau, aged 88 years. Husband of 60 years to Janette and loved brother to his sisters Patricia and Elaine, Anne and Shelley. Niven was father to Kate, Philippa and Darroch and the father in law of Mark and Natalie. He was loved grandad of Walter, Millie and James. Fondly missed by his cat Ben. A man larger than life with a mad sense of humour, he leaves a lot of precious memories. Niven was a devoted student of "A Course in Miracles" 'The end is certain and the means as well. To this we say "Amen" ' A.C.I.M. A service for Niven will be held at the Anglican Church on Alfriston Road at 11am on Friday 22nd February. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. John Ambulance.









Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 19, 2019