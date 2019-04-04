|
|
|
MCPEAK, Charles James (Charlie). Has peacefully declared his innings at 86 on Tuesday the 2nd of April 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Grace. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Louise, Monica (Dec) and Chris(UK), Justine and Lionel, Martin and Hannah. Adored poppa of Daniel and Amey, Fletcher and Quinn. " A top knock from a great man. Love you always dad - Rest in Peace". A celebration of Charlie's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, East Street Papakura, on Saturday the 6th of April at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
