Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles MCPEAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles James (Charlie) MCPEAK

Notice Condolences

Charles James (Charlie) MCPEAK Notice
MCPEAK, Charles James (Charlie). Has peacefully declared his innings at 86 on Tuesday the 2nd of April 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Grace. Much loved father and father-in-law of John and Louise, Monica (Dec) and Chris(UK), Justine and Lionel, Martin and Hannah. Adored poppa of Daniel and Amey, Fletcher and Quinn. " A top knock from a great man. Love you always dad - Rest in Peace". A celebration of Charlie's life will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, East Street Papakura, on Saturday the 6th of April at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.