Charles Brian Cordery (Brian) SWEET

Charles Brian Cordery (Brian) SWEET Notice
SWEET, Charles Brian Cordery (Brian). Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 9th March 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean (The light of my Life) Loved Father and Father in Law to Charlie and Partner and Simon and Divina. Loving Grandfather to James, Kat, Christine and Chris and to all his Great Grandchildren. The Love of Jean's Life The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
