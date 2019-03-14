Home

WERE, Celeste Maryann (Mary). Passed away in the evening of Monday 11th March 2019, after a long and brave battle with illness. Loving wife of Jim (deceased), Mother of Chris, Nanna to Maya, James and Emma. Mother-in-law to Klara, Stepmother of Annette, Jenny and Peter, and Aunt of Kathy, a close friend to many and devoted to her dogs (Tiny, Trevor and Charlie). She was much loved and will be sorely missed by all who have known her. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Monday 18th March at 1.30pm. all communication C/- Sibuns. 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
