WHITE-ROBINSON, Cecily Mary. Peacefully on Friday 15th of March 2019 surrounded by loved ones through this final journey, aged 62. Loved daughter of the late Nancy and Martin. Special little sister of her four brothers, Colin and Sandra, Gary and Sue, David and Moiz, and Peter and Paulette. Much treasured mother of Mark and Liv, and Emma and Beau. Adored Nana of Scarlett. Loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Cecily will be at her home, 59b Hobson Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday and Wednesday. Visitors are welcome from 10am - 3pm. Messages to Cecily's family can be left on her tribute page at www. eagars.co.nz/cecily. Her life will be celebrated at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 21st of March 2019 at 10am, followed by a private committal. Cecily will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Eagars Funerals FDANZ Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019