|
|
|
COFFIN, Cecil John (John). On Tuesday 23rd April 2019; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara for 58 years. Dearly loved and respected father of Cecil and Anke, Jeff and Maree, Maree and Wayne, Mark and Michelle. Much loved and fun granddad of Jennifer, Christopher, Taylor and Danielle, Joanna, Andrew and Ryan, Katie and Jamie and great grandchildren Ezra, Jade and Skyler. We will all miss his love and quick wit which meant lots of laughter. A service to celebrate John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 27th April at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Edgecumbe Lion's, PO Box 12, Edgecumbe or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Coffin Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More