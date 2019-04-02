Home

Cecil Henry FINCH

Cecil Henry FINCH Notice
FINCH, Cecil Henry. Passed away peacefully on 30 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father and father- in-law of Peter and Martha, Jan and George, Allyson, and Rosemary. Loved granddad and great-granddad. Adored brother of Isobel. "In the presence of his heavenly Father." A service to celebrate Cecil's life will be held in St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany on Wednesday 3 April at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
