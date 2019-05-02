Home

DIAMOND, Catherine Mary. Born April 21, 1942. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Tuesday 30 April 2019, aged 77 years. Loving eldest daughter of the late Selwyn and Nancy Diamond. Dearly loved sister of the late Trevor and Sister in Law Pat. Loving sister of Stuart and Janet, Valerie and Robert Wightman, Glenis and Duncan Munro and families. The Funeral Service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Monday 6th May 2019 at 2 pm. Any communications to the family, care of Stuart.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2019
