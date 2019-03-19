|
KIRBY, Carolyn Bonnie (nee Bailey). On 17 March 2019 mum passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Hospice North Shore. Loved partner of Rex Wilkinson. Cherished mother of Lloyd and Rosemary, Tania and Ron, Tracey and Andrew, Francesca and Scott. Beloved Nana of Kieran, Kyle, Chanel, Mikayla, Kara, Zach and Connor. It's now our turn to say, " Arrivederci mum and God Bless." Life will not be the same without our rock, you will be sorely missed mum. Requiem Mass to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held Thursday 21 March at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Albert St. Devonport at 10.30am followed by burial at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd Albany. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice North Shore would be appreciated. These can be left at the church.
