BAIGENT, Caroline Elizabeth Jane. Passed away after a long but bravely fought battle on Wednesday, 6th March 2019 at Te Awa Life Care, Cambridge. Aged 67 years. Elder daughter of the late Irene and Joe Wilson. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm for 41 years. Loved mother of Charlotte and Andrew. Loved Caro to Nicki, Peter and Chris. Dear granny of Ben, Luke, George and Hudson and granny Caro to Frida, Jack, Mia and Nico. Dearly loved sister and sister- in-law of Margaret and Craig Pilkington. Loved sister-in-law to Hilary and Geoff Collins. Grateful thanks to staff at Ward A3, Waikato Hospital and special thanks to the wonderful staff at Te Awa Lifecare. At Caroline's request a private cremation has taken place. A brief Memorial Service will be held in The Woolshed at Te Awa Lifecare, 1866 Cambridge Road, Cambridge at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12th March 2019. Donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Baigent Family, C/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019