FREAR, Carole June (n?e Brookes). Carole went home to be with her Lord on 18 February 2019, peacefully surrounded by all her family. Aged 77 years. Dearly beloved wife and best mate of Neville for 56 years. Loved mum and mother-in- law of Mark and Fiona, Tracy and Bruce. Very special Gran of Rachael and Chris, Moniquea and Kurt, Philippa and Tony, and Lauren, Jess and Sarah and her six delightful great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate Carole's life will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 1:00pm on Friday 22 February 2019. A private interment will follow on Saturday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
