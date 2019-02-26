STARK, Carole Anne (nee Harvey). Peacefully at home in Rotorua with loved ones, on February 25, 2019. Former wife of John Stark and "Queen" of Syd Phipps. Much loved Mum of Anthony and Michael, and mother in law of Tracey. Darling Nan of Holly, Caseyarna, Shinayee, Shimia and Rangi. Loved sister of Jimmy, Robert and Ian, and aunty to Tammy and Carole; Alison, Catherine, Fiona and Andrew; Karl, Tina, Candice, Jay and Dee. Special thanks to the Phipps family for their love and light. Carole's funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday, March 1 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rotorua Hospice, PO Box 1092, Rotorua or may be left at the service. Special thanks to Jan and her girls for their care of Carole.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019