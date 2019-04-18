Home

Carol June Davis Notice
DAVIS, Carol June. Peacefully passed away at Waikato Hospital on 17 April 2019 with her son and daughter at her side. Much loved wife of Bill for 38 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Christine, and Donna. Loved Nana of Luke, Ryan, John and William. Loved sister of Trevor and Patricia. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Forest Lake Road, Hamilton on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Waikato Hospital Chapel and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Davis family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
