MAYNARD, Carol Gay. At Waihi Hospital on 17th April 2019, after a short illness. Much loved and cherished wife of Paul. Loved Mother of Glenn and Alana, Tony and Teresa, Justin and loved step-mother of David and Karen, Michael and Jaimie. Loved Nana Carol of 9 grandchildren. Beloved sister of Win and Al, Pat and the late Bill. A celebration of Carol's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 104 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 23rd April at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
