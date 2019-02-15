Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Captain Raymond Henry (Ray) STEWART

Captain Raymond Henry (Ray) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Captain Raymond Henry (Ray). Born June 14, 1926. Passed away on February 12, 2019. beloved husband of the late Jo Stewart and adored father to Angeline and Steven, loved father in law to Clive and Beverly, cherished poppa to Jack and granddad to Sophie. A service will be held at Dil's North Harbour Chapel at 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Saturday February 16 at 3:30pm. All communications to 735 Whangaparapara Rd, RD 1, Great Barrier Island 0991.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
