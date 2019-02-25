|
DEANE, Captain Maxwell Bert. (Ex USS Company.) Member of NZ Company of Master Mariners Auckland. Passed away at Auckland Hospital on Friday 22 February 2019 aged 89 years. Loved husband of Ella and Dad to Fiona, Chris, Pam, Debbie and the late Ian. Grandad to Hayley, Liam, Antoine (deceased), Joseph, Casey, Ethan and to his many great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47693 Ponsonby, Auckland 1144 would be appreciated. A service for Max will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Friday 1st March 2019 at 12:30 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
