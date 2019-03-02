|
|
|
VEREKER-BINDON, Reverend Canon David Howard. QSM, JP. Died peacefully on 1 March 2019, aged 81. Brother of the late Clifford (and Margaret), Beverley Talbott and Murray (and Yolanda). Uncle, Great-Uncle and Great- Great-Uncle to thirty-two. A Service will be held at the Melanesian Martyrs' Memorial Church of St Andrew, 116 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay at 11.30 am on Thursday 7 March 2019. Donations would be appreciated in David's name to The Melanesian Mission Trust Board, P O Box 37448, Parnell, Auckland 1151. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More