Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Canon VEREKER-BINDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Canon David Howard VEREKER-BINDON

Notice Condolences

Reverend Canon David Howard VEREKER-BINDON Notice
VEREKER-BINDON, Reverend Canon David Howard. QSM, JP. Died peacefully on 1 March 2019, aged 81. Brother of the late Clifford (and Margaret), Beverley Talbott and Murray (and Yolanda). Uncle, Great-Uncle and Great- Great-Uncle to thirty-two. A Service will be held at the Melanesian Martyrs' Memorial Church of St Andrew, 116 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay at 11.30 am on Thursday 7 March 2019. Donations would be appreciated in David's name to The Melanesian Mission Trust Board, P O Box 37448, Parnell, Auckland 1151. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.