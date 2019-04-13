|
FRECKLINGTON, Bryce Joseph. Presumed drowned on the 19th of April, 2018, off Maitai Bay, Far North. Loved son of Bob (deceased), and Trish, loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Michelle (Invercargill), Wayne and Sally (Nelson), and uncle of Karl and Jacob, Ben and Asher. A quietly adventurous life. A memorial service for Bryce will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland on Saturday, the 27th of April, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. All communications to the Frecklington family, C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
