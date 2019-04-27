Home

Bryan John BEWS Notice
BEWS, Bryan John. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday 20th April 2019 at Maygrove Village Hospital in his 88th year. Much loved and adored husband of the late Morag. Cherished father to David and Andrew and father in law to Teresa. Inspirational Grandpa / Poppa to Ben, Angus, Chelsea, Jenna and Daniel and a special dear companion to Joan. As requested by Bryan, a private family service celebrating his life was held at Forrest Funeral Services on Wednesday the 24th April 2019 followed by cremation. Thank you to the staff and nursing staff at Maygrove Village for your love and care. Beautiful memories will live in our hearts forever.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
