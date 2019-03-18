|
GLENDENNING, Bryan (Bryan). Born October 24, 1932. Passed away March 14, 2019. With heavy hearts and with his daughter Cherie and beloved cat Roxy by his side, we announce the passing of Bryan Glendenning at Palmerston North Hospital. Beloved husband of 51 years to Margaret (deceased) and loved father of Deborah (deceased). He is survived by son Mark (Brenda) and daughter Cherie as well as 6 grandchildren Joshua, Siobhan, Holly, Jasmine, Chloe, and Shauna and 1 great grandson Logan. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funerals on Wednesday March 20 from 6-8 pm. Funeral service 1pm Thursday March 21, Mangere Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
