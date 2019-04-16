Home

Bryan Francis SLOANE

Bryan Francis SLOANE Notice
SLOANE, Bryan Francis. Passed away on April 13th 2019; aged 79. Devoted husband of the late Jan. Dearly loved father of Danny, Kelly, and the late Paddy. Much loved grandfather of Christian (UK); Samantha, and Matthew; and great grandfather of Milan. A Service will be held at St Francis Catholic Church, cnr Park Avenue and Kamo Road, Kensington, Whangarei on Thursday 18th April at midday; followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Rd Maunu In lieu of flowers, donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Correspondence to: the 'Sloane Family' c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145. "Another Northland Kauri has fallen" Rest in Peace
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
