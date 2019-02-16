Home

Dr. Bruno Giovanni (John) GIANNI

GIANNI, Dr. Bruno Giovanni (John). Passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday February 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Cheryl, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Loved son of Yole and Francesco, brother of Artemisia (deceased) and Guido, and a dear friend of many. He was a man devoted to his family and his patients. John has touched many hearts and will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St Ignatius Church would be appreciated. Please join us at St Ignatius Church, 12 Kotiri St, St Heliers at 1 pm on Tuesday February 19.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
