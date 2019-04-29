Home

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Bruce Michael HEALEY

HEALEY, Bruce Michael. Born 29 February 1948. Passed away 19 April 2019 while holidaying in Italy. Loved son of Jean and the late Digger Healey. Brother, brother-in- law, uncle and great-uncle of Keith and Kay Healey, Brenda and Charlie Marshall, Andrea Burmister, and their families. A Service for Bruce will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Tauranga at 11am on Friday 3 May. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the Cancer Society in Bruce's name. All communications to the Healey Family, PO Box 3136 Greerton, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
