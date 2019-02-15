Home

Bruce Frederick HAMILTON-IRVINE

Bruce Frederick HAMILTON-IRVINE Notice
HAMILTON-IRVINE, Bruce Frederick. On February 13th 2019, at Waihi Hospital. Aged 83 years. Precious husband and best friend of Ruth. Dearly loved Dad of Christine and Robert, Keith and Wendy, Delwyn and Howard, and Rachel Thomas (England). Special Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at St James Presbyterian Church, Moresby Ave, Waihi on Tuesday February 19th at 10.30am followed by interment in the Waihi Lawn Cemetery. Communications to the Hamilton-Irvine family, C/- PO Box 108, Waihi 3641.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
